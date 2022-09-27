Plunging pound pauses as investors await policy response

SYDNEY: Sterling steadied on Tuesday (Sep 27), but was perched above its record low only thanks to soaring yields on British debt and the hope of a response from policymakers or politicians, with its gyrations unnerving markets to the benefit of the dollar.

On Friday and again on Monday the pound plunged, finding a record low of US$1.0327 as investors question Britain's economic gambit of unfunded tax cuts to spur growth.

It has bounced back to US$1.0770, helped by the Bank of England promising to monitor markets and hike if necessary, and a bloodbath in gilts that has driven an incredible 100 basis point rise for two-year yields in just two trading days.

BOE chief economist Huw Pill appears at a policy forum at 1100 GMT and his response to the turmoil will be closely watched and analysts are wary of the currency's recovery.

"We should expect the pound to remain volatile in the week ahead as market participants await to see how policymakers in the UK respond to the loss of confidence in the pound and gilts," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

"Without timely policy action this week cable could quickly fall below parity."