Plus500 expects annual results to top market view despite weaker Q4
FILE PHOTO: Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

10 Jan 2022 03:44PM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 03:41PM)
Plus500 said on Monday it expects annual results to exceed market expectations even as the online trading platform reported a slower fourth-quarter growth as compared with the previous quarter on weak customer trading performance.

The company posted an annual revenue of US$718 million, with fourth-quarter revenue down 24per cent versus the prior quarter. Plus500 expects to report a core profit of US$387 million for the year ended Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

