How a 20 cents fee upended the US gaming world

PARIS: Their language was salty and the message was clear: Game developers believed their livelihoods were under threat and they were not going to accept it.

Unity, a US company whose software is used to create and run thousands of games including smash hits like Pokemon GO and Genshin Impact, announced on Sep 12 new fees for developers.

The firm was going to charge 20 cents every time a Unity-backed game was installed on any device, a move that analysts warned could collapse studios and nix new releases.

Ten days later, after a spirited and often vulgarity-laden fightback from studios and developers, Unity rowed back some of the changes.

But for many developers, the damage may be irreparable.

"If I'm forced to accept the current conditions, I will leave," Alain Puget, director of the French studio Alkemi, told AFP.