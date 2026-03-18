Logo
Logo

Business

Poland plans to ban mobile phone use by under-16s in schools
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Poland plans to ban mobile phone use by under-16s in schools

Poland plans to ban mobile phone use by under-16s in schools

The silhouette of a man with a mobile phone walking is seen in front of the communist-era Palace of Culture and Science in the centre of Warsaw, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

18 Mar 2026 07:58PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW, March 18 : Poland plans to ban the use of mobile phones by under-16s in schools from September 1, the education minister said on Wednesday, joining a growing list of countries moving to limit children's screen time and social media use.

Countries including the Netherlands, South Korea and Italy have banned smartphones in schools due to concerns over their impact on concentration and behaviour. Others have banned - or are considering banning - children's access to social media.

"We are currently finalising work on a major legislative change, crucial for schools, which will result in a ban on mobile phone use in primary schools from September 1, 2026," Barbara Nowacka told reporters.

In Poland children aged 7-15 attend primary school.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Nowacka said using phones in school "cannot be the norm because we see how dependent children are on the internet".

In February, Nowacka outlined plans to ban children under 15 from using social media, opening the door to a potential clash with major U.S. tech firms.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement