Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Poland raises cybersecurity terror threat after Ukraine cyber attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Poland raises cybersecurity terror threat after Ukraine cyber attack

Poland raises cybersecurity terror threat after Ukraine cyber attack

FILE PHOTO: A laptop screen displays a warning message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, that appeared on the official website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry after a massive cyberattack, in this illustration taken January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration

19 Jan 2022 02:19AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 02:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW :Poland on Tuesday raised its nationwide cybersecurity terror threat in the wake of a cyber attack on Ukraine last week, adding that the new alert level was preventative.

Last week, Ukraine was hit by a cyber attack that warned Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst" as the country braces for a possible new military offensive from neighbouring Russia.

Ukrainian officials say the attack hit around 70 internet sites of government bodies including the security and defence council, the cabinet of ministers and several ministries.

The alarm level in Poland, which is Ukraine's Western neighbour, will be in place until 11:59pm on Sunday, Poland's digital ministry said in a statement on its website.

"The introduction of this alert level means that public administration will be obliged to conduct increased monitoring of the security of ICT systems. It is due to the possibility of a possible security breach of electronic communications," the statement said.

(Reporting by Joanna PlucinskaEditing by Gareth Jones and David Gregorio)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us