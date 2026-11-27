WARSAW, Nov 27 : Poland signed on Friday an agreement with Palantir Technologies Inc worth around $300 million over five years to buy software that uses artificial intelligence to support decision-making processes by army commanders, Poland's defence minister said.

• "This is a watershed moment for the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said after signing the agreement

• "We will use (the software) to build the best possible capabilities. All keys, servers, and information are — and will remain — the exclusive property of the Polish Armed Forces."

• Poland started cooperation with Palantir in 2025, when it signed a memorandum of understanding covering artificial intelligence, information technology and cybersecurity

• European policymakers had previously expressed concern that the continent was too dependent on US defence technology that could be cut off, limiting its ability to defend itself