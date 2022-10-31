Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Poland, South Korean firms to study nuclear project -S.Korea ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Poland, South Korean firms to study nuclear project -S.Korea ministry

31 Oct 2022 05:13PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 05:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Poland's Ze Pak, PGE and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) signed a letter of intent to cooperate in a nuclear power plant project in Patnow, Poland, South Korea's energy ministry said on Monday.

The three firms will assess the viability of building four 1,400-megawatt nuclear reactors using South Korean technology, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a joint statement with the Polish Ministry of State Assets.

If a final deal is signed, it will be "an achievement supported by the Korean government's firm determination and policy to export nuclear plants", said Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Chang-Yang Lee.

Since the election this year of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who pledged to revive the country's nuclear power industry, South Korea has stepped up efforts to win nuclear power plant export orders.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.