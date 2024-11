Poland's biggest video game developer CD Projekt's third-quarter net profit fell by a smaller than expected 61.5 per cent, it said on Tuesday.

Net profit was 78.1 million zlotys ($18.97 million), hit by the lack of a new game release this year, but beat analyst expectations of 73 million zlotys.

CD Projekt said it has entered full-scale production of Polaris, the first instalment in the new Witcher saga.

($1 = 4.1165 zlotys)