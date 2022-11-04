Poland's Alior Bank to launch Alior Pay as part of new strategy

Poland's Alior Bank plans to join the fast growing digital payments market at the turn of the year with Alior Pay, a key part of a two year strategy to be announced in early 2023, CEO Grzegorz Olszewski said on Friday.

The bank did not give details of the new service, which it announced alongside a third-quarter net loss of 62.6 million zlotys ($13.1 million).

That compared with a profit of 150.4 million zlotys a year earlier, and was due in part to the payment holidays enacted by Poland's government to help borrowers cope with higher interest rates. Rival Pekao also reported a loss on Thursday.

Despite a deteriorating economic backdrop, Alior said it did not expect its 2022 cost of risk - money set aside against risky loans - would exceed last year's 1.6 per cent.

"In terms of the cost of risk, cumulatively for the three quarters of 2022 (we have) the level of 1.47 per cent (...) We expect this year to end at around 1.6 per cent, despite the deteriorating economic situation," said Tomasz Miklas, deputy CEO for risk management.

He added that in the event of a "moderate economic crisis", he did not expect an increase in the cost of risk above 2 per cent in the coming quarters.

($1 = 4.7939 zlotys)