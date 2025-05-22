Poland's Allegro confirms annual outlook after quarterly earnings rise

Allegro, Poland's biggest e-commerce platform, on Thursday reported a 4.8 per cent rise in its domestic first-quarter earnings and confirmed its full-year outlook.

Allegro's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 859.4 million zlotys ($229.6 million) in its home market, while analysts polled by the company had expected 875 million zlotys on average.

The company maintained its full-year outlook, including an 8–12 per cent rise in adjusted EBITDA in Poland. Gross merchandise value (GMV), an industry metric used to measure transaction volumes, rose 8.9 per cent year-on-year to 14.78 billion zlotys, in line with the market estimate of 14.81 billion.

Allegro, which also launched its third-party marketplace platforms in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, said it had 21 million active buyers across the group, up 5.4 per cent from a year earlier, including nearly six million outside of Poland.

The company said GMV in its international marketplaces jumped 82 per cent in the quarter, driven by last year's launches in Slovakia and Hungary and supported by a more than 30 per cent year-on-year increase in shopping frequency.

($1 = 3.7432 zlotys)