Poland's Allegro says Roy Perticucci to step down as CEO in 2025

GDANSK :Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro said on Monday its CEO Roy Perticucci would step down on June 26, 2025.

Perticucci, who has led Allegro since September 2022, will move from his role as the Allegro Group CEO to a special advisor, the company said in a statement.

"Roy and the Board agree that it is an opportune time to change leadership as the company is well-positioned to deliver on future growth opportunities," Allegro added.

The e-commerce veteran who had previously led European operations and customer fulfilment at Amazon took the helm at Allegro shortly after it closed a deal to buy Czech online retailer Mall Group.

Under Perticucci, Allegro successfully launched its marketplace model outside of Poland and developed its capabilities in key growth engines including advertising, fintech and logistics, Allegro said.

"I think the market views Mr. Perticucci positively, he changed the company's management to take a closer look at the costs base, which is visible in the results. He also focused on Allegro's growth abroad and improving Mall Group's financial situation," mBank analyst Pawel Szpigiel said.

Allegro said its board would now begin an internal and external process to select Perticucci's successor.

The company's shares, which have doubled in value from their October 2022 lows, were down around 1 per cent by 0804 GMT.