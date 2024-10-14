Poland's Allegro says Roy Perticucci to step down as CEO in 2025

GDANSK : Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro said on Monday its CEO Roy Perticucci would step down on June 26, 2025.

Perticucci, who has been at Allegro's helm since September 2022, will move from his role as the Allegro Group CEO to a special advisor, the company said in a statement.

"Roy and the Board agree that it is an opportune time to change leadership as the company is well-positioned to deliver on future growth opportunities," Allegro added.

Allegro has launched a process to select Perticucci's successor, it said.