Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro expects its earnings to rise 4-7 per cent at home in the fourth quarter, it said on Thursday after its third-quarter core profit met expectations.

Allegro's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.5 per cent to 883 million zlotys ($214.63 million) in the Polish market in the third quarter, compared with 880 million zlotys expected by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 4.1140 zlotys)