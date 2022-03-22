Logo
Poland's CD Projekt announces new 'The Witcher' game
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. Picture taken January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

22 Mar 2022 12:46AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 02:05AM)
Polish video games maker CD Projekt said on Monday work on its next high-budget game in The Witcher series had started.

It did not provide details on the development timeframe or release date.

The medieval fantasy series debuted in 2007 and the newest game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, premiered in 2015 to critical acclaim and helped the Polish studio gain worldwide recognition.

The franchise sold over 50 million copies, CD Projekt said last year.

The company, however, has since had a bumpy time after a bug-ridden late 2020 debut of its second franchise, Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt also announced on Monday a technology partnership with Epic Games, saying that the new Witcher game would be developed with Epic's Unreal Engine 5 creation platform.

The partnership with Epic Games covers licensing, technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, it said.

CD Projekt has been using its own development engine to build games since 2011 and said it would continue to use it to develop upcoming Cyberpunk expansion.

Source: Reuters

