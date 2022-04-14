Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Poland's CD Projekt postpones Witcher 3 next-generation release indefinitely
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Poland's CD Projekt postpones Witcher 3 next-generation release indefinitely

Poland's CD Projekt postpones Witcher 3 next-generation release indefinitely

A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. Picture taken January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

14 Apr 2022 03:04PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 03:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Polish video game maker CD Projekt has taken back in-house and postponed indefinitely the release of its blockbuster game "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for next-generation consoles.

The version, which was originally scheduled to launch late last year and was then delayed to second quarter of 2022, was outsourced to Saber Interactive, part of Sweden's Embracer Group.

CD Projekt did not give a reason for the move. The Polish company and Embracer were not immediately available for comment.

"We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice," the Polish company said late on Wednesday on Twitter.

Jefferies analyst Ken Rumph wrote in a note that while the financial impact of the delay may be small, given it was a free upgrade for existing game owners, a second delay and in-housing came as a surprise.

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" premiered in 2015 to critical acclaim and helped the Polish studio gain worldwide recognition. It sold over 30 million copies, CD Projekt said last year.

CD Projekt since has had a rocky time after the troubled roll out of its second franchise, "Cyberpunk 2077", in late 2020.

In a bid to rebuild investor confidence, CD Projekt has been working to transform its studio so it can start producing high-budget games in parallel from 2022.

It released Cyberpunk version for next-generation consoles in February.

The company is due to publish its full-year results later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us