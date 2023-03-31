Poland's CD Projekt posts 66% profit leap

GDANSK : Poland's biggest game developer CD Projekt on Thursday posted a 66 per cent leap in full-year net profit to 347.1 million zlotys ($81 million), boosted by higher sales of flagship titles "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" and "Cyberpunk 2077".

Despite the lack of fresh releases, the 2022 results were CD Projekt's second best ever, after 2020 when it released the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.

"Thanks to solid sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 our consolidated revenues reached 953 million zlotys, with over 347 million zlotys in net profit," Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said in a statement.

"A large portion of this profit – over 200 million zlotys – was invested in our future development projects."

In 2022 the company worked intensively on Cyberpunk 2077, resulting in updates and a next-generation console edition of the game. An important event for the game was the well-received Netflix premiere of the anime series "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners", which attracted many new players.

CD Projekt has sold over 20 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077, with Wither trilogy sales exceeding 65 million copies.

($1 = 4.2848 zlotys)