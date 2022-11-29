Logo
Business

Poland's CD Projekt third-quarter profit soars thanks to Cyberpunk boost
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. Picture taken January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel//File Photo

29 Nov 2022 12:29AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 01:08AM)
Polish video game maker CD Projekt's third-quarter net profit jumped 500 per cent, topping expectations, helped by sales of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game.

Interest in the game was spurred by the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series which premiered on Netflix in September, and the release of an update to the game, the company said.

"The popularity of the series and the positive reception of the 1.6 update to Cyberpunk 2077, released a week earlier, had a measurable impact on the game's sales," CD Projekt Chief Executive Adam Kicinski said in a statement.

Net profit came in 98.7 million zlotys (US$21.94 million), compared to the 88 million zlotys expected by analysts.

The studio also behind The Witcher franchise reported revenue of 245.5 million zlotys, up 70 per cent and above expectations of 239 million zlotys.

CD Projekt said in September it had sold 20 million copies of the Cyberpunk 2077 game so far, compared with more than 13.7 million it earlier said it had sold in its debut year.

Source: Reuters

