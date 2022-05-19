Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Poland's LPP sells its Russian company to a Chinese consortium
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Poland's LPP sells its Russian company to a Chinese consortium

19 May 2022 11:19PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 12:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GMay 19 :Poland's biggest clothing retailer LPP has decided to sell its Russian company RE Trading to a Chinese consortium, LPP said on Thursday, after holding talks with potential buyers.

LPP's decision will end the group's operations in Russia after 20 years in the market.

The company said in April that it had decided to sell its Russian-registered companies because of the "uncertain situation and inability to predict the course of the armed conflict".

"The second Russian company, RE Development, will be shut down", the company's investor relations representative Magdalena Kopaczewska told Reuters.

LPP closed its Russian stores in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said in mid-April that it was looking to strengthen its presence in the European Union.

Russian sales accounted for 19.2 per cent of its group revenue for 2021/22.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us