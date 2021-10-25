Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT

25 Oct 2021 12:44PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 12:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korean police said they are investigating a suspected cyber attack which crippled the network of telecom service provider KT Corp on Monday.

The suspected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack brought down the network for almost an hour.

In DDoS attacks, servers are crowded out by superfluous requests that try to overload the system and drown legitimate requests.

"We are investigating what caused such network outage," a KT official told Reuters.

Police and the Korea Internet and Security Agency, a government agency, also said they were investigating the outage although the cause was not yet known.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha, additional reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us