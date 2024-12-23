Polish e-commerce Allegro's unit sues Alphabet for $568 million

GDANSK :A subsidiary of Polish e-commerce platform Allegro filed a lawsuit on Monday against Google owner Alphabet, Google Ireland and Google LLC seeking 2.33 billion zlotys ($568 million) in damages, citing allegations of anti-competitive practices, Allegro said in a statement.

The unit, Ceneo, is demanding compensation for losses it says it has suffered due to Google's practices of preferring its own price comparison service in browser results, which Ceneo said hurt its business activity.

Alphabet, Google Ireland and Google LLC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The requested reimbursement consists of 1.72 billion zlotys of losses sustained by Ceneo, as well as about 615 million in interest payments from 2013 until Nov. 29, 2024.

Ceneo, which provides online price comparison services, said it would also seek statutory interest on the 2.33 billion zlotys from the date of filing of the lawsuit until payment of damages.

($1 = 4.1057 zlotys)