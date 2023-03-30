Logo
Business

Polish e-commerce firm Allegro eyes higher Q1 profit
Polish e-commerce firm Allegro eyes higher Q1 profit

FILE PHOTO: The Allegro logo is seen on the smartphone in this illustration taken October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

30 Mar 2023 12:58PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2023 12:58PM)
Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro expects its core earnings will rise in the first quarter, it said Thursday, as it focuses on cutting costs amid economic uncertainty.

Allegro forecast its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will increase 20-23 per cent in its key Polish market.

Gross merchandise value (GMV), an industry metric used to measure transaction volumes, is expected to rise 13 per cent-14 per cent, while revenue is likely to increase 20 per cent-22 per cent, the company said.

Allegro is keeping costs down as it integrates the Mall business it bought last year and adapts to consumers spending less.

The company's core earnings jumped 41.2 per cent to 708 million zlotys ($163.70 million) in the fourth quarter in Poland, topping average analysts' expectations of 692 million zlotys in a company-compiled consensus. Including Mall group, which it acquired last year, the figure rose 33.3 per cent.

($1 = 4.3250 zlotys)

Source: Reuters

