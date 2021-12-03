Logo
Polish T-Mobile unit faces cyber attack, systems not compromised
FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

03 Dec 2021 11:14PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 11:13PM)
WARSAW : The Polish unit of T-Mobile said on Friday it had faced a cyber attack but said its network was not blocked and its critical systems had not been compromised.

The company said in a statement it had faced a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, in which hackers try to paralyse a network by flooding it with unusually high volumes of data traffic.

"It was the largest attack of this type on the T-Mobile network, and to our knowledge also the largest direct attack on a mobile network operator in Poland," it said.

T-Mobile also said the attack and its consequences were being analysed and were reported to the relevant authorities.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

