Polish watchdog investigating Uber Eats and Glovo
FILE PHOTO: An Uber Eats delivery bag is seen in this photo. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

27 Oct 2021 05:14PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 05:25PM)
WARSAW : Polish consumer watchdog UOKiK said it was investigating complaints against Glovo and Uber Eats after customers said they had problems with getting money back for cancelled orders or had been made to pay more than they had been initially told.

Uber Eats and privately-owned Glovo did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment.

Uber Eats and Glovo are mobile applications used to order food or shopping from stores with delivery to a given address, whose popularity has risen significantly in recent months.

"We closely monitor the applications practices and consumer complaints ... Consumers' complaints concern, for example, incorrect information about the price...," the head of UOKiK, Tomasz Chrostny, said in a statement.

Any proceedings could result in a penalty of 10per cent of annual revenue, UOKiK said.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by David Evans)

Source: Reuters

