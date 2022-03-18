Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Porsche AG sets more ambitious electric vehicle target
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Porsche AG sets more ambitious electric vehicle target

Porsche AG sets more ambitious electric vehicle target

FILE PHOTO: Porsche Taycan is displayed at a car show in Oslo, Norway, Nov 10, 2021. Picture taken Nov 10, 2021. REUTERS/Victoria Klesty/File Photo

18 Mar 2022 04:33PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 05:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT: Luxury sportscar maker Porsche AG, which parent Volkswagen could float in a partial stock market listing later this year, on Friday (Mar 18) set out a more ambitious sales target for electric vehicles.

More than 80 per cent of newly sold Porsche vehicles will be fully-electric in 2030, Porsche AG chief executive Oliver Blume said at the group's annual press conference.

That target previously applied to Porsche's electrified models overall, which also includes plug-in hybrids.

Porsche AG also stuck to its long-term target of an operating margin of at least 15 per cent, finance chief Lutz Meschke said.

Volkswagen and its top shareholder Porsche SE struck a framework agreement for a potential partial listing of Porsche AG, which could value the division at up to 90 billion euros.

Such a listing would include listing up to 25 per cent of Porsche AG's preferred stock, selling 25 per cent plus 1 ordinary share in the carmaker to Porsche SE and paying out 49 per cent of IPO proceeds to Volkswagen's shareholders as a special dividend.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Porsche

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us