Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Porsche to incorporate Mobileye automated driving and navigation software
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Porsche to incorporate Mobileye automated driving and navigation software

Porsche to incorporate Mobileye automated driving and navigation software

FILE PHOTO: Cars of German manufacturer Porsche are parked outside the stock exchange prior to Porsche's IPO in Frankfurt, Germany, September 29, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

09 May 2023 07:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Porsche will incorporate automated assistance and navigation functions from Mobileye's so-called "SuperVision" technology platform in future models, Mobileye said on Tuesday.

The agreement is the technology provider's second large signing for the platform with a large automotive group after China's Geely.

Mobileye's "SuperVision" system allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel in certain road types and enables the car to follow navigation routes chosen by the driver, change lanes and overtake slower vehicles ahead.

Volkswagen has been planning to expand its cooperation with Mobileye since late last year when it decided to stop investing in self-driving start-up Argo AI, Reuters reported at the time.

The Israel-based firm, which went public last October, already cooperates with Volkswagen's software unit Cariad.

The news of the expanded collaboration comes a day after Cariad overhauled its leadership team and said it would broaden its partnership base, as the unit attempts to get back on track after years of delayed and overspending.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.