Porsche sees 25% operating profit jump in Q1 on record deliveries
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Porsche AG is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

03 May 2023 02:03PM
BERLIN : Luxury carmaker Porsche's return on sales in the first quarter was on par with last year's at 18.2 per cent, but revenue and operating profit jumped by a quarter after the carmaker's deliveries hit a record high, the company reported on Wednesday.

The carmaker, which reported an 18 per cent rise in deliveries in the first quarter boosted by a large increase in China, reaffirmed its targets for 2023 of hitting a return on sales of 17 per cent to 19 per cent on revenue of 40 to 42 billion euros.

Operating profit in its financial services arm declined to 86 million euros from 102 million previously, which it attributed to the valuation of interest rate hedges and derivatives as well as the impact of the interest rate rise on financing products.

Source: Reuters

