Portugal NOS' quarterly profit drops 15% as 5G capex ups amortisations

LISBON: Portuguese telecommunications firm NOS posted on Wednesday a 15 per cent fall in first-quarter net profit as amortisation costs rose after strong investments to bring its fast-speed 5G network to almost everyone in Portugal.

NOS, whose businesses include cable television and cinemas, made a net profit of €34.9 million (US$38.55 million) between January and March.

Consolidated revenue rose 2.2 per cent to €381.4 million in the quarter from a year ago, of which €369.2 million were from its core telecommunications business.

As the company invested €496 million in 2022 and €97 million in the first quarter, mostly in its 5G wireless network, depreciation and amortisation costs increased 15 per cent to €480.9 million between January and March.

Its 5G network covered 88 per cent of Portugal's population in March, said NOS, which a year ago was in the initial phases of the new technology roll-out.

Chief Executive Officer Miguel Almeida said the results were "very consistent, reflecting operational growth" with further investments in innovation and partnerships "that will contribute to materialising the opportunities that 5G presents to companies and families".

"The drop in net income reflects, in addition to the inflationary context, the impact of this strong investment towards leveraging Portugal's technological transformation," he said in a statement.

Operating costs rose 7 per cent year-on-year to €869.9 million in the first quarter due to soaring inflation.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 8.8 per cent to 173.5 million euros, while its EBITDA margin - a key measure of profitability -improved 2.8 per centage points to 45.5 per cent, the company said.

NOS added 388,200 mobile telecoms customers compared with a year ago, to a total of about 5.8 million at the end of March, and its revenue generating units (RGU) - either individuals or businesses - rose by 4.8 per cent to 10.87 million.