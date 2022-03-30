Logo
Portugal's largest retailer's websites, some services hit by hackers
3D printed models of people working on computers and padlock are seen in front of a displayed CYBER SECURITY words and binary code in this picture illustration taken, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

30 Mar 2022 08:32PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 08:32PM)
LISBON : A cyber attack brought down the websites of Portugal's largest food retailer Modelo Continente and affected some services in its stores on Wednesday, said the company, which is owned by the Sonae group, without providing further detail.

Its main website for online shopping was down, displaying the message "Under maintenance. Please try again later".

In a statement, Modelo Continente, which runs a stable of around 300 hypermarkets and large supermarkets in Portugal, said that the hacker attack on its systems was "affecting some communications on commercial sites and some in-store services."

It said that its teams were investigating the disturbance created and working to restore, "as soon as possible, the normal functioning of its activity.

Local media said payments at stores were largely unaffected, but clients reported problems getting their shopping bills and using the Continente loyalty cards.

Sonae shares were little changed at 1.013 euros on the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange.

Since the beginning of this year, two other large Portuguese companies, the media and television conglomerate Impresa and telecom Vodafone Portugal, have also suffered attacks by hackers.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip and Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

