Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Portuguese school sets world record for largest programming lesson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Portuguese school sets world record for largest programming lesson

Portuguese school sets world record for largest programming lesson
Students participate in an event to attempt to break the Guinness Record for the world's largest computer programming lesson at a university in Lisbon, Portugal, October 12, 2024. REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
Portuguese school sets world record for largest programming lesson
Students participate in an event to attempt to break the Guinness Record for the world's largest computer programming lesson at a university in Lisbon, Portugal, October 12, 2024. REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
Portuguese school sets world record for largest programming lesson
Students participate in an event to attempt to break the Guinness Record for the world's largest computer programming lesson at a university in Lisbon, Portugal, October 12, 2024. REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
Portuguese school sets world record for largest programming lesson
Students participate in an event to attempt to break the Guinness Record for the world's largest computer programming lesson at a university in Lisbon, Portugal, October 12, 2024. REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
Portuguese school sets world record for largest programming lesson
Students participate in an event to attempt to break the Guinness Record for the world's largest computer programming lesson at a university in Lisbon, Portugal, October 12, 2024. REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
12 Oct 2024 10:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LISBON : Nearly 1,700 students aged between 12 and 67 gathered at the University of Lisbon's IST school of technology on Saturday to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest computer programming lesson in a single venue.

The previous record grouped 724 participants in Dallas, in the United States, on Oct. 31, 2016.

"The final total was counted on how many people were here and 1,668 participants were achieved," said Guinness World Records Adjudicator Paulina Sapinska.

Organisers sought to draw more international attention to Portugal as a growing hub for information technology and to generally popularise computing.

IST chief Rogerio Colaco said computing literacy these days was the same as the ability to read and write 100 years ago, adding this meant "everyone must know a little bit about computer science, about programming, to live in the present world".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement