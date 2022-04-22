Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pound slides to 18-month dollar low on weak UK data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pound slides to 18-month dollar low on weak UK data

Pound slides to 18-month dollar low on weak UK data

A counting machine tallies British pound notes at a currency exchange. (MOHD RASFAN/AFP)

22 Apr 2022 05:25PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 05:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The pound slumped more than 1 per cent against the dollar on Friday (Apr 22) after official data showed tumbling retail sales as Britons grapple with a cost-of-living crisis.

In London morning deals, sterling sank to US$1.2887 - its lowest level since October 2020, also as Prime Minister Boris Johnson comes under renewed political pressure.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 per cent, as shares in retailers fell sharply on the data.

News that UK retail sales had plunged by 1.4 per cent in March could put the brakes on the Bank of England's policy of hiking interest rates to curb soaring inflation.

Britain's currency has strengthened recently after the BoE hiked interest rates three times in a row.

"Until we get some further clarity on what the Bank of England might do next month ... the pound could well remain under pressure," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

On the political front, British MPs on Thursday backed an investigation into whether Johnson lied to parliament over lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office.

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

pound Britain

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us