Pound, UK bond yields climb on Bank of England uncertainty

LONDON: The pound rallied and UK government bond yields rose Wednesday (Oct 12) as the Bank of England came under criticism for fuelling market uncertainty.

The BoE insisted it would halt on Friday a short-term programme of bond-buying support aimed at quelling volatility triggered by a debt-fuelled UK budget following a Financial Times report the central bank stood ready to intervene further.

"The Bank of England's messaging to the market over the last 24-hours has been conflicted and confused, causing unnecessary gyrations to the pound and adding to the sense of instability in the markets," said Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar.

On Wednesday, the yield on the government's 30-year bond returned above a relatively high level of five per cent, and the yield on 10-year bonds hit 4.64 per cent, the highest level since 2008 in the midst of the global financial crisis and higher than the level which prompted the BoE's bond market intervention.

The UK government's higher borrowing costs are a reflection of market unease regarding the affordability of upcoming tax cuts aimed at supporting Britain's recession-threatened economy.

The pound rose against the dollar as traders bet on more aggressive interest rate hikes from the BoE on concerns the budget of uncosted tax cuts would further fuel sky-high UK inflation.

Meanwhile, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slumped 1.2 per cent, with sentiment also dampened by news that the UK economy unexpectedly shrank in August.

Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.6 per cent after the German government said it now expects the economy will contract 0.4 per cent next year and inflation will run at 7 per cent.