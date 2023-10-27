Logo
Business

Powerchip, SBI to build chip plant in northern Japan -Nikkei
Business

Powerchip, SBI to build chip plant in northern Japan -Nikkei

Powerchip, SBI to build chip plant in northern Japan -Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp's Japanese business in pictured in Tokyo, Japan July 21 2023. REUTERS/Sam Nussey/File Photo

27 Oct 2023 05:53PM
TOKYO : Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing plans to build a chip plant in northern Japan's Miyagi prefecture in cooperation with SBI Holdings with an initial investment of about 400 billion yen ($2.67 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

Powerchip aims to bring the new plant into operation in 2026, the paper said.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Powerchip had closed in on five locations for a new plant and was negotiating subsidies to cover part of the first phase.

($1 = 150.0300 yen)

Source: Reuters

