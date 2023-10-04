Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Prada and Axiom Space collaborate to design NASA's lunar spacesuits
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Prada and Axiom Space collaborate to design NASA's lunar spacesuits

Prada and Axiom Space collaborate to design NASA's lunar spacesuits

FILE PHOTO: Prada signage is seen at their store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York, U.S., February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File photo

04 Oct 2023 08:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italian luxury group Prada and Texas-based startup Axiom Space will collaborate to design NASA's lunar spacesuits for the Artemis III mission planned for 2025, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Prada's engineers will work alongside the Axiom Space systems team throughout the design process, developing solutions for materials and design features to protect astronauts against the challenge of space and the lunar environment, they said in a joint statement.

Axiom has a contract with U.S. space agency NASA to develop spacesuits for use on the moon and other space programmes.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.