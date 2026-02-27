Prada layers winter jackets over light dresses at Milan show as Zuckerberg's presence fuels smart glasses talk

MILAN, Feb 26 : Prada's autumn/winter show in Milan on Thursday included embroidered satin dresses, sheer skirts and wool sweaters, while the front row presence of Mark Zuckerberg fuelled speculation about a potential smart glasses partnership.

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons chose to have only 15 models walk the runway, each wearing multiple looks to focus on layering clothes to best effect, including short jackets over lightweight tunics.

"As a woman, your life is layered - each day demands not only a shifting of clothes, but a richness of identities within yourself," said Miuccia Prada in the press notes.

Brightly coloured handbags and quirky kitten heel shoes were also on display.

Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook owner Meta Platforms, and his wife Priscilla Chan sat alongside Prada's CEO Andrea Guerra and Prada's family heir Lorenzo Bertelli.

In November, Bertelli, who is Prada's chief marketing officer, told Reuters that the group had had "exploratory talks" with EssilorLuxottica over the potential development of smart glasses under its brands, but no decision had been made.

Prada has a licensing agreement with the Franco-Italian eyewear maker, which has a partnership with Meta to develop AI-powered glasses.