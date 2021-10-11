US aerospace firm Pratt & Whitney to hire another 250 employees in Singapore as it prepares for recovery

Asked if last year’s retrenchment was a hasty decision given how it is looking to hire again in a year, Mr Cormier said: “I don't think it was hasty. I think when you go back to that time period, we were looking at the best forecasts that we had at the time and if you recall, the aerospace utilisation or aerospace market dropped by about 80 per cent.

“And when we look at the overall recovery, we're still on the same trajectory that overall as a company and overall as an industry we’ve been on all along, which is a recovery to pre-pandemic utilisation by 2024.”

But the company has seen “some additional strength” in areas, such as global air cargo demand.

“That is one area that we didn’t completely anticipate to be as strong as it is … Cargo is actually up above what we saw in pre-pandemic times so that recovery is already there,” said Mr Cormier.

Data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed global air cargo traffic up 7.7 per cent in August, compared with the same month in 2019, due to robust manufacturing production and export orders.

Mr Cormier said: “When you look at the portfolio that we have at ESA (Eagle Services Asia) and some of the other repair units, there’s a lot of strength that we see and some volume-related growth there. So that's been a really bright spot for us.”

Apart from Asia Pacific, the company’s aftermarket business in Singapore also serves cargo operators and carriers from the US and European markets, he added. “So that's been a bit of an upside for us.”

Another area that saw some strength amid the pandemic was the utilisation of narrow-body jets, said Mr Cormier, especially as domestic travel for both business and leisure starts to resume in some countries like China and the United States.

Engines made by Pratt & Whitney are used in several of these smaller jet types, such as the Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Moving forward, the launch of vaccinated travel lanes between countries is providing “an early glimpse into how international traffic will be headed”, said Mr Cormier.

Improvements in vaccination rates globally also provide “some confidence” in the world’s ability to cope with the spread of the more infectious Delta variant and even the possible emergence of other COVID-19 variants, he added.

Asked if the worst is over for his industry, Mr Cormier said: “I would say that going back to March, April and May of 2020, those were some really rough times and as a result … all sectors, not just aerospace, were forced to take some very difficult actions.

"So it does feel like we are on a path to recovery."