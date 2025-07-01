Premier League forms five-year AI partnership with Microsoft

The English Premier League and Microsoft on Tuesday announced a five-year partnership where the cloud giant will infuse its artificial intelligence Copilot into the league's digital platforms to provide quick facts and statistics about matches.

Audiences and fans will be able to learn about Premier League clubs, players, matches through an AI companion powered by Microsoft's Copilot which can pull information from over 30 seasons of stats, 300,000 articles and 9,000 videos, they said.

AI has strongly resonated with sports leagues and sports entertainment companies as they look to streamline the vast troves of data to attract larger audiences and drive engagement.

Spain's LaLiga soccer league, which features clubs such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, also uses AI in match analysis and media production while clubs roll out AI-driven experiences to engage more fans.

The Premier League, England's top soccer league, is also migrating its core digital infrastructure to Microsoft Azure to allow for easier AI integration and create a unified platform for the league.