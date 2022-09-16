Prices soaring everywhere: From beans in Brazil to pork in China

PARIS: Consumers and businesses around the world are facing steeper prices for everything from Mexico's beloved tortillas to the aluminium cans used by beer companies.

Inflation jumped after countries emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns and it has soared since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the International Monetary Fund expecting consumer prices to rise by 8.3 per cent globally this year.

Here is a look at how higher prices are affecting the world:

FUEL

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the world's third largest oil producer, sent crude oil prices through the roof.

The main international contract, Brent North Sea, almost hit US$140 per barrel, but has now dropped back below US$100.

Prices at the pump have followed suit, surging to over €2 per litre in eurozone countries and above US$5 per gallon in the United States, before falling back in recent weeks.

Natural gas has also become more expensive, especially in Europe, where electricity prices hit record levels in Germany and France.

Energy prices were up 38.3 per cent in the eurozone in August from the same month last year.

Higher energy prices ripple throughout the economy as they affect the production and transportation costs of companies.

PASTA, BEANS AND TORTILLAS

The war sent food prices soaring as the war disrupted grain exports from Ukraine, a major supplier of wheat and sunflower oil to countries around the world.

In May, Allianz estimated that pasta prices had risen 19 per cent in the eurozone over the previous 18 months.