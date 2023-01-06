Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Prices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Prices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official

Prices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official

FILE PHOTO: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

06 Jan 2023 04:28PM (Updated: 06 Jan 2023 04:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : The prices of some Tesla models in South Korea were cut on Friday, a local Tesla sales official said on Friday.

The price of the electric car manufacturer's basic Model 3 rear-wheel drive vehicle was listed as 64.34 million won ($50,637.10) on the company's website on Friday. Its Model Y Long Range sports utility vehicle was 84.999 million won.

The price cuts differed from model to model but ranged from about 6 million won to 10 million won ($4,725 to $7,875), the official said.

($1 = 1,270.6100 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.