Pricey models help GM outrace first-quarter supply chain snarls
FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

27 Apr 2022 04:20AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 05:10AM)
:General Motors Co's first-quarter profit beat analyst estimates on Tuesday, as the automaker focused on sales of more expensive models with higher margins, even with production still limited by chip shortages and supply chain disruptions.

GM's net income dipped slightly to $2.9 billion in the quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.45 billion, as higher prices were not enough to offset an increase in costs.

But Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra delivered an upbeat message to investors: "We continue to see a strong pricing opportunity because there is demand for our product."

GM shares were up 0.6 per cent in after-hours trade at $38.25.

Barra also said GM expects to build 25 per cent-30 per cent more vehicles this year than last despite continued volatility in the supply of semiconductor chips, which the automaker expects to ease in the second half.

GM said it expects full-year net income of $9.6 billion to $11.2 billion, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook for adjusted EBIT of $13 billion to $15 billion.

On the same day that rival Ford Motor Co launched regular production of its new F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Barra said GM has received 140,000 reservations for the new Chevrolet Silverado EV truck that is still nearly a year away from production.

GM reaffirmed a goal to build 400,000 electric vehicles this year and next, but in the latest quarter the company had just a 0.3 per cent share of the electric vehicle market in the United States. GM said it has restarted production of its Bolt electric vehicle line.

GM's first-quarter revenue of $36 billion was up 11 per cent from $32.5 billion a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $1.35, compared with $2.03 a year earlier, while EPS-diluted-adjusted was $2.09 compared with $2.25 a year ago.

GM said it expects full-year EPS-diluted of $5.76 to $6.76, and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $6.50 to $7.50.

Source: Reuters

