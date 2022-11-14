Logo
Business

Primark website crashes on click and collect debut
Business

Primark website crashes on click and collect debut

Primark website crashes on click and collect debut

FILE PHOTO: The company logo hangs above the entrance to the new Primark store during its opening day in Berlin, Germany October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

14 Nov 2022 09:58PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 09:58PM)
LONDON : Fashion retailer Primark's new click and collect online service crashed shortly after its launch on Monday, with some shoppers in Britain unable to access its website.

The trial launched in 25 stores across the north west of England, Yorkshire and north Wales for children's products only.

"It’s been great to see so much interest in the launch of our new Click + Collect trial," a Primark spokesperson said.

"We’re aware that some people have had issues accessing the website this morning and we’re working hard to address this to ensure that everyone can access and browse the site easily."

Primark is one of the last major retail chains in Britain to introduce online orders, a move partly prompted by the sales it lost during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Primark, part of the Associated British Foods conglomerate, announced the move into click and collect in June but said the move should not be seen as a precursor to an online delivery offer.

Source: Reuters

