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Prime Video to invest more than $2 billion in Latin America through 2030
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Prime Video to invest more than $2 billion in Latin America through 2030

Prime Video to invest more than $2 billion in Latin America through 2030

FILE PHOTO: Media are seen in front of an Amazon Prime Video logo during an Amazon Prime Video India launch event in Mumbai, India, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

21 Aug 2026 03:03AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2026 03:27AM)
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Aug 20 : Prime Video said on Thursday it plans to invest more than $2 billion in Latin America between 2027 and 2030, as it expands its original programming and sports offerings across Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

Here are more details:

• Prime Video said it plans to more than double the number of local originals produced across the five countries from 2026, with over 25 new titles coming in 2027.

• The company said its 2027 slate includes "La Oficina" Season 2, "Tremembé" Season 2, "Menem" Season 2 and "Marília", along with scripted series, films and reality shows.

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• Under its 11-year global NBA deal, Prime Video said it now offers more than 200 games per season in Brazil and Mexico and has brought the league to Argentina, Colombia and Chile for the first time.

• Prime Video said it will become a new home for the Mexico national team, carrying 38 home matches over four years beginning next month.

• It said customers in Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Paraguay and Peru will later this year be able to subscribe to third-party streaming services directly through the app. Rentals and purchases of premium entertainment will also launch in those five countries, in addition to Argentina.

Source: Reuters
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