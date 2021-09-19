Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Private equity firm Advent to buy India's Eureka Forbes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Private equity firm Advent to buy India's Eureka Forbes

19 Sep 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 11:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : U.S. private equity firm Advent International will buy a controlling stake in Indian consumer electronics brand Eureka Forbes for 44 billion rupees (US$597 million), its parent Shapoorji Pallonji Group said on Sunday.

Eureka Forbes, now a fully-owned unit of Forbes & Company Ltd, is best known for its vacuum cleaners and water purifiers found in many Indian homes.

Under the transaction, Eureka Forbes will list on the Bombay Stock Exchange as a standalone firm and Advent will then buy up to 72.56per cent of the company's outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis from Shapoorji Pallonji, the group said in a statement.

The deal has yet to close and is subject to regulatory approvals.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, based in India's financial capital of Mumbai, is a conglomerate with interests in everything from real estate to financial services.

(US$1 = 73.6900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us