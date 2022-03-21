Logo
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to buy Anaplan for $10.7 billion - WSJ
FILE PHOTO: A banner for Anaplan, Inc. hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to celebrate the company's IPO in New York, U.S., October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

21 Mar 2022 08:25AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 08:25AM)
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP has struck a deal to buy software maker Anaplan Inc for $10.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3KYCmiq on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper said that shareholders of Anaplan are to receive $66 a share in cash, adding that chief executive Frank Calderoni plans to continue to lead the company.

Anaplan makes software that helps businesses plan by modeling for different forecasting outcomes, the Journal said.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

