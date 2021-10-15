Singapore's new private home sales fall 31.4% in September, down for second straight month

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes in Singapore fell 31.4 per cent in September, declining for the second straight month.

Excluding executive condominiums, developers sold 834 units in September compared to 1,216 units in August, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Oct 15).

The lower sales can be attributed to tighter home viewing restrictions amid rising COVID-19 community cases in September, analysts said.

Fewer units were also launched in September, with 210 units up for sale.

This was 74.9 per cent less than the 836 units put on the market the previous month and a fall of 84.3 per cent from the 1,340 units launched in September last year.

"The low number of unit and project launches reflects continued cautiousness among developers against the backdrop of the fluid COVID-19 situation," added Edmund Tie's head of research & consulting Lam Chern Woon.