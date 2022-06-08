Private-sector economists raise inflation forecasts for Singapore, flag risks to economy

SINGAPORE: Private-sector economists have raised their 2022 inflation forecasts for Singapore amid higher energy and food costs, flagging sharper-than-expected price gains as the top downside risk ahead for the economy, according to a quarterly survey released on Wednesday (Jun 8).

Twenty-four economists and analysts polled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) expect Singapore’s headline inflation to come in at 5 per cent this year, up sharply from the estimate of 3.6 per cent in the previous survey.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport, is seen picking up to 3.4 per cent this year, also higher than the previous forecast of 2.7 per cent.

Both estimates are now at the upper end of the MAS’ official forecasts. The central bank has said it expects headline inflation for 2022 to average at 4.5 to 5.5 per cent, and core inflation to be between 2.5 and 3.5 per cent.

The acceleration in price gains has thus far spurred MAS to tighten monetary policy three times since October last year, which it said will slow the inflation momentum in Singapore.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last month also said that inflation will become a very serious problem for the world if measures are not taken to address it.

SLOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH

Economy watchers said that a sharper-than-expected rise in inflation, driven mainly by higher energy and food prices, will be the top downside risk to Singapore’s growth outlook.

Respondents were also concerned about downside risks from slower economic activity in China, as well as weaker-than-expected global growth driven in part by major economies like the United States and Eurozone.

Against this backdrop, economists have downgraded their forecasts for Singapore’s full-year gross domestic product (GDP) slightly to 3.8 per cent this year, down from an earlier 4 per cent growth estimate.