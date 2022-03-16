Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Property developer Sunac China does not rule out extension proposal: REDD
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Property developer Sunac China does not rule out extension proposal: REDD

Property developer Sunac China does not rule out extension proposal: REDD

FILE PHOTO: An advertisement of property developer Sunac China Holdings is seen at a residential complex in Shanghai, China, Mar 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

16 Mar 2022 02:44PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 03:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Property developer Sunac China told some onshore holders it did not rule out an extension proposal for a 4 billion yuan (US$630.38 million) puttable bond due Apr 1, financial intelligence provider REDD reported on Wednesday (Mar 16).

The country's No.3 property developer by sales previously said it had prepared sufficient funding to repurchase the bond.

The firm also planned to initiate talks with holders of its private offshore debt worth US$1 billion, REDD reported, part of which became puttable after Fitch Ratings downgrade by three notches on Tuesday.

Sunac flagged its financial difficulties to the People's Bank of China over the weekend, according to the report.

Sunac did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The ratings agency cut Sunac's issuer default rating (IDR) to "B-" from "BB-", citing increasing uncertainty over the refinancing of the firm's onshore and offshore debt maturing over the next few months amid decreasing market confidence, as well as falling contracted sales.

The developer last week reached an agreement with investors to add a sell-back date of April 2023 for the 4 billion yuan puttable bond due April 2024, on top of an existing option to sell it back this April.

REDD reported on Wednesday that a Chinese bank holding around 1 billion yuan of the bond decided to sell it back, after previously agreeing to hold it for another year, leaving Sunac scrambling for funds as it had planned to use the 1 billion yuan to repay a trust loan.

Shares of Sunac reversed morning losses to gain over 14 per cent in the afternoon, as the broader market jumped over 8.5 per cent.

The stock plunged nearly 20 per cent in morning trade to a 10-year low, while a few of its onshore bonds were suspended from trading after dropping over 20 per cent.

Sunac said on Tuesday only institutional investors would be allowed to buy its onshore bonds from Wednesday.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

property

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us