Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Property developer Sunac China will oppose winding-up petition in Hong Kong
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Property developer Sunac China will oppose winding-up petition in Hong Kong

Property developer Sunac China will oppose winding-up petition in Hong Kong

FILE PHOTO: An advertisement of property developer Sunac China Holdings is seen at a residential complex in Shanghai, China March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

08 Sep 2022 09:45PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 10:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cash-strapped property developer Sunac China said on Thursday it will oppose the winding-up petition it received at the Hong Kong High Court over the non-payment of certain senior notes worth $22 million and interest.

Sunac China is among a number of Chinese developers in Hong King, including China Evergrande Group, who have received similar petitions, with the region reeling under a wave of defaults in the debt-laden property market.

The petition was made by Chen Huaijun, the holder of the notes, and a hearing will be held on Nov. 16, the judiciary's website showed a day earlier.

The petition "did not represent the interests of other stakeholders and may impair the value of the company," and it seeks to "resolutely oppose" it, Sunac China said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong bourse.

Sunac China further assured investors it has made "considerable progress" on discussions with creditors regarding its offshore debt restructuring after missing some bond payments earlier this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.