After the latest cooling measures, where are Singapore property stocks headed?

SINGAPORE: While the latest round of cooling measures for the property market is likely to dampen home sales in the near term, analysts said they have not written off Singapore-listed property stocks entirely.

In a bid to moderate demand and ensure prudent borrowing, Singapore announced late on Sep 29 another slew of property curbs. These include tighter limits on housing loans and a wait-out period of 15 months for private property owners downgrading to HDB resale flats.

The curbs came nine months after the last tranche of cooling measures in December 2021, when the Government raised additional buyer’s stamp duty rates and lowered loan-to-value limits for HDB loans.

As expected, property-related stocks took an immediate hit when the market opened the next day on Sep 30. But as the day progressed, most managed to shrug off the impact.

Among developers, City Developments ended just 0.1 per cent lower at the closing bell and GuocoLand closed unchanged. UOL even managed a relief rally by finishing 3.3 per cent higher.

Real estate agencies PropNex and Apac Realty gave up 2.6 and 1.7 per cent respectively.

This was not as marked as the hit on share prices in December last year when the previous round of cooling measures was announced.

City Developments declined 2.7 per cent then, while Guocoland and UOL lost nearly 1 per cent each. PropNex tumbled almost 4 per cent and Apac Realty skidded more than 10 per cent.

The muted market response this time could be because the latest curbs were “not that much of a surprise”, said head of OCBC investment research Carmen Lee.

Despite the pandemic’s economic impact, both the private residential and public housing resale markets have been buoyant, she added.

Official data showed private home prices rose 7.8 per cent for the first nine months of 2022, versus end-2021 levels. Prices for resale HDB flats also went up at a similar pace over the same period, said Ms Lee.

“If left unchecked, prices could rise to the point of being destabilising, leaving borrowers vulnerable.”