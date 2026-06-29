Logo
Logo

Business

Prosus core earnings leap 84% as all regions post profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Prosus core earnings leap 84% as all regions post profit

Prosus core earnings leap 84% as all regions post profit

Prosus' logo is pictured on a smartphone in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

29 Jun 2026 02:09PM (Updated: 29 Jun 2026 03:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 29 : Dutch digital services operator Prosus reported an 84 per cent leap in full-year adjusted core profit on Monday, with its consumer platforms profitable across all regions for the first time.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) across its digital services and e-commerce portfolio rose 84 per cent to $1.3 billion (€1.14 billion) on revenue up 57 per cent at $9.7 billion.

Majority owned by South Africa's Naspers , Prosus is the biggest shareholder in Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent but has spent the past two years transforming from a passive investment holding company into an operator of consumer digital services spanning food delivery, travel and fintech across Europe, Latin America and India.

Prosus posted record free cash flow of $1.5 billion, up from $1 billion a year earlier, and raised its full-year dividend by 40 per cent to 28 euro cents per share.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Its European food delivery platform Just Eat Takeaway.com, acquired for €4.1 billion ($4.7 billion) last year, contributed $1.9 billion in revenue and $83 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The company's Latin American food delivery platform iFood grew adjusted EBITDA by 178 per cent to $400 million while European online marketplace OLX's adjusted EBITDA rose 61 per cent to $481 million.

(1 euro = $1.1392)

($1 = 0.8775 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement