Proximus, Thales win contract to modernise NATO IT infrastructure

Belgium's Proximus and France's Thales have won a major NATO contract to modernise the alliance's IT infrastructure, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The Belgian telecoms provider and the French defence group have been selected by the NATO Communications and Information Agency to manage and operate its core network until the end of 2029, they said in a joint statement.

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed by the companies. Belgian newspaper L'Echo reported the deal could be worth more than 100 million euros ($113.9 million).

Thales will provide secure cloud infrastructure while Proximus will upgrade Wi-Fi networks at NATO's sites in The Hague, Netherlands, and Braine l'Alleud, Belgium, and supply 5,000 laptops.

($1 = 0.8777 euros)